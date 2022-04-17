EDWARDSVILLE - Pitcher Avery Hamilton struck out 12 East St. Louis batters in the circle, allowing only one hit, while the Tigers scored 10 runs in the first inning and nine more in the second to take a 22-0, three-and-a-half inning win over East St. Louis in a Southwester Conference softball game Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

Grace Blakemore had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the Tigers, while Emily Wolff had two hits and drove home three runs, Brooke Tolle had two hits and two RBIs on the day and Charlie Hayes had two hits and an RBI.

Ryleigh Owens and Maddie Kolakowski each had a hit and drove home two runs, with Jillian Lane and Sydney Lawrence both having a hit and RBI, Tatum Van Ryswyk had a hit and Riley Nelson also had an RBI.

Hamilton only needed 44 pitches to record the shutout, fanning 12 while walking no one, the only hit she allowed coming in the fourth inning as Edwardsville took the 15-run rule win.

