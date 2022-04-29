EDWARDSVILLE -Zoie Boyd hit a two-run homer, while Lexie Griffin and Riley Nelson both had three RBIs and Avery Hamilton allowed only one hit and struck out eight as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 15-0 in a softball game played Thursday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored in all three innings, plating two runs in the first and three in the second before hitting the Warriors with a 10-run third inning to get the 15-run rule win after three-and-a-half innings.

In addition to Griffin and Nelson's showings at-bat, Emily Wolff and Tatum Van Ryswyk each had two hits and an RBI, Boyd's two-run shot was her only hit and RBIs on the day, Grace Blakemore, Hamilton and Jillian Hawkes had a hit and drove in a run each and Ryleigh Owens had a hit.

Granite's Jasmine Turner was the only Granite player to get a hit, as Hamilton went all the way in the circle, fanning eight. Christine Myers had the only strikeout for the Warriors while in the circle.

Granite City is now 1-11 and next play at Belleville East on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., then host a doubleheader at George Sykes Field at Wilson Park against Quincy, with start times of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Tigers are now 17-1, having won their 17th straight game, and play at Belleville West on Tuesday, then host Alton on Thursday and Teutopolis next Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

