HAMEL/MIDWAY - Over the past week, Hamel and Midway Elementary Schools welcomed their local fire protection districts to present Fire Prevention Day activities at each respective school.

The all-volunteer forces taught Midway and Hamel students about fire prevention, fire safety and the tools of the trade. Each battalion showcased a firefighter full gear to expose their young students what a first responder will look if they see them on the scene of an actual fire.

“While it was highly educational, the students loved having these first responders in our buildings,” Principal Matthew Sidarous said.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the Fire Prevention Day activities, the school also practiced their fire safety skills in a fire drill. The observing departments gave them tips on how to make the most of their drills.

The students, who otherwise may have not had a chance to unless it were in a dire situation, had the opportunity to see a fire truck up close.

“All of the men and women from these departments are volunteers, so we’d like to thank the Prairie Town Fire Department, Holiday Shores Fire Department, and the Hamel Fire Department for their service and helping coordinate this event,” Sidarous said.

More like this: