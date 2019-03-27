HAMEL – The Hamel Area Jaycees will be hosting two events in the month of April, their “Super Royal Breakfast” and their “Easter Egg Hunt in the Park”.

On Saturday, April 6th, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., the chapter will be hosting their “Super Royal Breakfast” at the Hamel Community Center in Hamel. Tickets are $25 per child. Children under the age of one and adults are free admission. Admission fee includes all you can eat pancake bar, arts & crafts, cookie decorating by Three Sugar Cookies and Cupcakes, photography from Dinnius Photography, and character meet & greets with Captain America, Batman, Ariel, Elsa, and more. Click here to purchase tickets for the Super Royal Breakfast.

Saturday, April 20th, at 9:30 a.m., the Hamel chapter will be hosting their “Easter Egg Hunt in the Park” at Hamel Park in Hamel. The event is free for children under the age of one to 12 years old. Other kid-friendly activities, like local first responder vehicles to explore, will be a part of this fun, Saturday morning experience.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hamel mayor candidate, Devin Bushrow, is excited to see family events being more prevalent in the community.

“I think the Hamel Jaycees have done a tremendous job in bringing youth and family-friendly events into our community. The character pancake breakfast, last year, was a fantastic event, and I heard this year is poised to be even better… With “Old Man Winter” sticking around for what seems like an eternity this year, my family and I are looking forward to getting outside for the Hamel Jaycee Easter Egg Hunt. A lot of hard work goes into creating these events, and I appreciate the Hamel Jaycees giving all of us in the community an opportunity to attend,” said candidate Bushrow.

The Hamel Area Jaycees are a civic, community organization whose mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. To learn more about the chapter visit our Facebook page.

More like this: