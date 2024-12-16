SPRINGFIELD – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced than more than $55.2 million in grant funding was awarded to 100 local park projects throughout Illinois to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities.

For the third year in a row, the governor ensured funding was set aside for economically distressed communities, resulting in 29 underserved locations receiving $17.3 million in grants from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development, or OSLAD, program.

“Since I became Governor, it’s been my mission to build stronger, healthier communities across Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through the OSLAD program, we’re bringing that vision to life by awarding over $55.2 million to local park projects, expanding green spaces and creating new recreational opportunities for all.”

Among the OSLAD park projects included in this round of funding is a new park and interpretive area with river access in Hamburg, population 99, in Calhoun County.

The village, which is considered economically distressed, will receive a $599,150 OSLAD grant to create a linear riverside park with an elevated boardwalk for river viewing and fishing, an improved and expanded parking lot for vehicles and boat trailers, restroom facility, pocket parks with pathways to seating for views of the river, native plantings, and interpretive signage. The goal of the park is to provide opportunities for residents and visitors to learn more about the sustainable use of natural resources and life in a riverplain.

“This grant – with the three years thinking about it, preparing it, and refining it – has increased interaction among our village residents, enabled us to identify some shared priorities and values, and will move us forward in a big way toward becoming a more sustainable village on the banks of the Mississippi River,” said Hamburg village trustee Kathi Beyer.

“The historical, cultural, and natural resources of this riverside community will become more accessible and available for our residents and regional visitors in ways that preserve and protect the history and the land and water that surround us. It also will lead to enhanced economic growth opportunities in appropriate ways for the village and countywide. We are so grateful for this award.”

In Madison County, the Village of Glen Carbon and Village of Hamel both received $600,000 of the funding.

Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program between state and local governments that helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects. It’s become one of the most popular grant programs in Illinois. Since its establishment, OSLAD has awarded $640 million for park projects throughout Illinois (including the awards announced today).

“This round of OSLAD grants represents long-awaited projects from the smallest villages of rural Illinois to Chicago and the suburbs,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "There is an impressive amount of work, creativity, and ambition that goes into planning new outdoor recreational facilities, and I’m delighted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is able to play a small part in helping communities thrive.”

“For 35 years, the OSLAD grant program has provided Illinois communities with critical matching grant funds enabling them to promote healthier lifestyles and improve the quality of life for their residents while boosting local economies and positively impacting the environment,” said Peter Murphy, president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

“We are very grateful to Governor Pritzker, the Illinois General Assembly, and Director Finnie for recognizing the OSLAD program’s overwhelming benefits by ensuring that these dedicated grant funds are awarded for much needed park improvement projects that assist communities throughout Illinois.”

Rockford Park District to renovate aging aquatic center

The Rockford Park District will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant for renovations and safety improvements at Harkins Aquatic Center, a free pool facility that was last renovated in 2003 but is one of Rockford’s most popular summertime destinations for youth, teens and families.

Plans call for removing the current pool surfacing and replacing it with a new liner; safety repairs to the existing water slide; renovating the existing shower rooms, including improved accessibility; interior concession area improvements; and a new hot water heater system. The current pool surface is not conducive to the freeze-thaw climate of the Midwest winters and requires many repairs annually.

Harkins Aquatic Center features a leisure pool with zero depth entry, open swim and lap lanes, and a maximum depth of 4 feet. It has a water slide and children’s spray pool with lots of shade structures, and concessions are available for guests. Free swim lessons are offered daily at the pool, and it’s a summer food program location.

“We are incredibly grateful for this much needed funding awarded by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources through the OSLAD grant to renovate one of the Rockford Park District’s most popular and free aquatics facility,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine.

“With only two main revenue streams (property taxes and fees), grant funding is critical to our organization to invest in what our community told us was most important to them, such as neighborhood parks, youth and teen programming, along with aging infrastructure. Receiving this OSLAD funding will allow this summertime staple to be updated and enhanced for future generations to enjoy.”

Village of New Haven’s plans include a new community park

The Village of New Haven in Gallatin County in southern Illinois will use its $482,400 OSLAD grant to construct a village park on vacant property near the village hall and community center. Plans call for building a regulation-size basketball court, accessible playground with wheelchair access, a pavilion, accessible sidewalk construction, and to build a fence. New Haven, with about 400 residents, is considered an economically distressed community.

“I was honored to receive the news that we have been approved for an OSLAD grant from the State of Illinois through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Our village board member Terra Holak started the application process for this grant several months ago, to obtain funding for park improvements and playground equipment for our town,” said Village of New Haven Mayor Martin Duffy.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Governor JB Pritzker, to IDNR, to director Natalie Phelps Finnie, and to everyone who helped us secure this grant. It is a great feeling to know that small towns matter and the children of New Haven will benefit from this wonderful grant award for years to come.”

Riverton eyes expansion of Field of Dreams Park

The Village of Riverton in Sangamon County will receive a $600,000 OSLAD grant to expand Field of Dreams Park.

Village officials have been trying for years to build out amenities at the park, which currently is home to baseball, football and soccer fields, along with a concession stand and small playground. They recently were able to purchase 12 adjacent acres, and the OSLAD grant will enable the village to expand the park’s features with an amphitheater, splash pad, a new concession stand and restroom, a “Zen garden,” an 8-foot-wide multi-use path, a new parking lot, and more.

“I’m ecstatic. This grant is going to give us a chance to move this entire project to the front of our priority list and get this park developed,” said Village President Joe Bartley. “We’re going to be able to expand a park that’s already there and add a lot of amenities that our residents want. This is a great opportunity for the village.”

FY2025 OSLAD grant awards

Bureau County

Princeton Park District - $216,000

Village of Sheffield - $600,000

Village of Spring Valley - $600,000

Village of Ohio - $600,000*

Calhoun County

Village of Hamburg - $599,150*

Champaign County

Champaign County Forest Preserve District - $1,125,000*

Champaign Park District - $600,000*

River Trails Park District - $379,017

Clark County

City of Martinsville - $600,000*

Coles County

City of Charleston - $600,000

Cook County

Arlington Heights Park District - $600,00

Berwyn Park District - $600,000

Broadview Park District - $600,000

Burr Ridge Park District - $425,100

Chicago Park District - $1,000,000

City of Elgin - $600,000

City of Evanston - $600,000

Forest Preserve District of Cook County - $1,067,500

Glencoe Park District - $600,000

Hanover Township - $600,000*

Homewood-Flossmoor Park District - $600,000

Park District of Franklin Park - $255,200

Park District of La Grange - $600,000

Park District of Oak Park - $600,000

Midlothian Park District - $400,000

Morton Grove Park District - $600,000

Northbrook Park District - $600,000

Oak Lawn Park District - $600,000

Streamwood Park District - $600,000

Village of Brookfield - $600,000

Village of Grant Park - $300,000

Village of Lemont - $600,000

Village of Lincolnwood - $600,000

Village of Matteson - $600,000

Village of Orland Park - $600,000

Wilmette Park District - $600,000

Worth Park District - $600,000*

Dekalb County

Dekalb Park District - $600,000*

Village of Lee - $600,000*

Village of Shabbona - $224,040

DuPage County

Carol Stream Park District - $600,000

City of Warrenville - $600,000

Darien Park District - $600,000

Downers Grove Park District - $600,000

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County - $600,000

Itasca Park District - $600,000

Roselle Park District - $600,000

St. Charles Park District - $600,000

Village of Glendale Heights - $600,000

Village of Willowbrook - $600,000

Village of Winfield - $378,000

Fulton County

Village of London Mills - $600,000*

Gallatin County

New Haven - $482,400*

Iroquois County

City of Watseka - $597,625

Jefferson County

Village of Bluford - $600,000*

Kane County

Campton Township - $600,000

Huntley Park District - $384,500

Village of South Elgin - $600,000

Knox County

Geneva Park District - $600,000

Village of Maquon - $587,553*

Lake County

Lake Bluff Park District - $293,300

Mundelein Park and Recreation District - $600,000

Vernon Hills Park District - $600,000

Village of Antioch - $600,000

Village of Fox Lake - $600,000

Village of Waukegan - $600,000

Wauconda Park District - $600,000

LaSalle County

City of Ottawa - $636,450

Village of Grand Ridge - $300,000

Village of Mendota - $600,000

Lee County

Village of Ashton - $163,175

Livingston County

Village of Cullom - $600,000*

Madison County

Village of Glen Carbon - $600,000

Village of Hamel - $600,000

Macon County

Decatur Park District - $400,000

Marion County

City of Centralia - $43,000

Marshall County

Village of Sparland - $600,000*

McDonough County

Blandinsville-Hire Park District - $600,000*

McHenry County

City of Woodstock - $600,000

Village of Fox River Grove - $600,000

McLean County

City of Bloomington - $600,000

Montgomery County

Village of Irving - $600,000*

Peoria County

District of Peoria, Pleasure Driveway Park - $600,000*

Village of Elmwood Park - $376,250

Pike County

Griggsville Community Park District - $600,000*

Pope County

City of Golconda - $600,000*

Sangamon County

Springfield Park District - $600,000*

Village of Loami - $600,000*

Village of Riverton - $600,000*

Stark County

Village of Bradford - $600,000*

Stephenson County

Village of Davis - $302,265

Tazewell County

Fon du Lac Park District - $600,000

Vermilion County

City of Danville - $600,000*

Wabash County

Village of Bellmont - $600,000*

Whiteside County

City of Morrison – $81,500

Sterling Park District - $600,000*

Will County

New Lenox Community Park District - $600,000

Plainfield Park District - $260,000

Winnebago County

Rockford Park District - $600,000*

Woodford County

Village of Spring Bay - $168,500*

*Denotes an economically distressed community.

