GODFREY/GRAFTON - Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis will host a Jeep’ers Creepers Fun-raising Jeep Run to raise money for local animal shelters.

Registration for the Jeep run will begin at 11 a.m. at Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey. The run will start at noon and end around 1 p.m. at Grafton Pub, where the band Cabin Fever will play and attendees can enjoy raffles, costume contests and bingo. Whitney Shaw, who works with Paul Mitchell, explained that all proceeds go toward Best Friends Animal Society.

“One of our mottos of the school is that giving back is really where it’s at. We’re going to teach you hair, but we’re also going to teach you how to be a good human,” Shaw said. “This is one of the ways that we do that with our culture. It’s pretty cool.”

People from across the Metro East attend Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis to become licensed hair stylists and cosmetologists. Students will be at Roper’s Regal Beagle to provide braids and glitter parts.

The school will also be sponsoring a costume contest. Shaw said they are looking for the “best-decorated Jeep and best-decorated human.” People are encouraged to bring their pets for a dog costume contest, as well.

The Jeep run starts at noon and will last about 45 minutes as the Jeeps travel from Godfrey to Grafton via Delmar and Beltrees Roads. They will reconvene at Grafton Pub, where attendees can enjoy live music and bingo for the rest of the afternoon.

It costs $10 to participate in the Jeep run. You can also purchase raffle tickets for a variety of prizes, including tickets to an upcoming Jeep Night at a St. Louis Blues hockey game. The bingo games will cost a few dollars per card, and there will be prizes for winners.

All proceeds from the Jeep’ers Creepers Fun-raising Jeep Run will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit that aims to eliminate kill shelters in the U.S.

“They partner with a lot of local shelters and things like that, and their main goal out of all of it is to make everyone a no-kill shelter,” Shaw explained. “It’s just helping them with resources and raising funds so that they are able to convert into a no-kill shelter.”

The Jeep run is a part of the Paul Mitchell organization’s “fun-raising” campaign, which lasts a few months and encourages Paul Mitchell schools across the country to compete to see who can raise the most money for national charities. Shaw said the campaign fosters “fun competition between the schools” while advocating for good causes. The 20 Paul Mitchell schools that raise the most money are awarded with a guest speaker who is influential in the cosmetology industry.

Shaw added that she has “no discrimination on Jeeps” and all cars are welcome to attend the Jeep run. There will also be several Halloween-themed ducks provided, and ducking between Jeeps is encouraged.

“Be creative. Be fun. The more the merrier,” Shaw said. “I’m very excited. It’s kind of like going to bed on Christmas Eve.”

For more information about Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis, visit their official website at PaulMitchell.edu/StLouis. Check out the official event webpage or Facebook event to learn more about the Jeep’ers Creepers Fun-raising Jeep Run on Oct. 12, 2024.

