EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Halloween Parade, a cherished annual tradition, took place on Thursday night, Oct. 31, 2024, drawing a large crowd that marveled at the elaborate floats and festive atmosphere.

Months of meticulous planning culminated with the event, which has become a highlight of the community's autumn celebrations. Children in attendance eagerly filled their bags with prized Halloween candy, adding to the event's joyful spirit.

Katie Haas of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce emphasized the significance of the parade, stating, "The parade is a testament to the community's ability to come together in celebration." She noted the importance of traditional events, saying, "After months of planning, and the variety of ways to gather with friends and family today, it's rewarding to see that a more traditional means of entertainment is still celebrated in our community."

The parade not only showcases local creativity and spirit but also reinforces community bonds, making it a key event in the region's cultural calendar.

