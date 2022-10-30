More pics at:https://www.randymanning.com/Bus-or-Treat

ALTON - The Bus or Treat Halloween event late last week brought out bus drivers dressed in costumes with an abundance of children in attendance. Once again the Bus Or Treat was a large success.

Brandi Williams, a recruiter/trainer/bus driver for Illinois Central with a 4525 Alby location, was the coordinator of the Bus Or Treat event.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I started this last year, and we ran with it again this year,” Williams said. “I kept seeing all the trunk-or-treats and I wanted to have one that used buses instead of cars.”

Williams said one of her main goals for the event was to share the Halloween spirit with children and also show the community the bus company and drivers want to be involved and are not just a bus company.

“There were a lot of great costumes and I think the children had a lot of fun,” Williams added.

More like this: