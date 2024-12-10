

EVANSVILLE, IND. - Halle Smith hit a new career single-game high of 24 points against the Evansville Aces, but this came in a losing effort as Evansville defeated SIUE 87-74 Sunday afternoon at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Smith is also the first to score more than 20 points in a game for the Cougars during the 2024-25 season. This also marks the third time Smith has had 20 or more points in a single-game during her career.

SIUE went to 1-7 with the loss while Evansville improved to 3-5.

The Cougars Started out strong with Brianna Wooldridge making a free throw to open scoring in the first quarter.

The Aces responded with a three pointer from Tamesha Dozier and a jumper from Julia Palomo giving the aces a four-point lead.

Kk Rodriguez made a three-point jumper with 7:21 left in the first quarter to help close the Aces lead making the game 8-6.

The Cougars evened the score at 20-20 in the first quarter after free throws from Smith and Rodriguez.

During the second quarter SIUE made efforts to close Evansville's lead before the break. Smith made two layups and a free throw in the final minute of the half, leaving the score at 30-38 before the break.

Evansville came out hot in the second half with Maggie Hartwig making a three with 8:22 left in the third.

The Cougars trailed the Aces, seeing a three-point jumper from Macey Silvey with 29 second left in the third quarter.

SIUE fought back in the fourth quarter with Kendal George and Rodriguez making layups off the start.

Emiyah Cobb broke the Aces 15-point lead making a three bringing the score to 73-62 with 3:46 left in the third quarter.

Smith made a final push at the end of the fourth making a layup and a free throw.

Brianna Wooldridge also scored in the double digits, putting up 10 points for SIUE and four rebounds. The Cougars led with 49 points off the bench, compared to the Ace's 10 points off the bench.

Up next, the Cougars welcome SIU Carbondale to First Community Arena Dec. 15. Tip off is set for 3:30 p.m.



