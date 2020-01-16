BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial girl’s basketball team had to fight hard tough game against the Highland Bulldogs in Bethalto on Thursday night to win 37-34.

Civic Memorial was led by Anna Hall with 13 points and Kourtland Tyus with 9 points.

Civic Memorial led the Bulldogs 8-6 after the first quarter. Civic Memorial held the lead at halftime 21-17. The Eagles and the Bulldogs were tied 30-30 after three quarters. The Bulldogs would not go away and they kept the game close down to the wire. The Eagles would outscore the Bulldogs 7-4 in the fourth quarter to win.

Kourtland Tyus was honored before the game for scoring over 1,000 points in her career.

