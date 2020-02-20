TROY - Civic Memorial Lady Eagles knocked off East St. Louis 60-53 in the Triad regional championship game Thursday night.

Civic Memorial was led by Anna Hall with 22 points and Kourtland Tyus with 15 points.

East St. Louis jumped out to a 12-10 lead in the first quarter. Civic Memorial went ahead in the second quarter and led 30-21 at halftime. East St Louis wouldn’t go away and was only down three going into the fourth quarter 45-42. Civic Memorial held the lead in the fourth quarter to win the game.

East St Louis was led by Jailah Pelly and Shakara McCline both with 20 points.

