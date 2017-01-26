WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School.

A senior student is selected each month by members of East Alton-Wood River High School faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January’s winner is Haley Shewmake. Haley is a member of EAWR softball, student council, Big Sisters, Saturday Scholars, Spirit Club, Peer Leadership, Riverbend Youth Committee, and is a transition coach. She also has received many awards including, National Honor Society, Top Scholars, Prairie State All Conference, and the 110 percent award for softball.

Haley spends a lot of time in her community volunteering at softball camp, Boys and Girls Club, food drives, and monthly community projects with the Riverbend Growth Association.

Following graduation Haley plans to attend Wabash Valley College to play softball and study pharmacy.



Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

