WOOD RIVER - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced today that a Glen Carbon man has been charged in connection with a home invasion that ended in a fatality. August C. Archambault, 20, has been charged with Home Invasion (class X felony), Aggravated Robbery (class 1 felony) and Residential Burglary (class 1 felony).

The charges allege that on May 16, 2024, Archambault, or one for whose conduct he was legally accountable, entered a residence on Thompson Street in Wood River. The charges also allege that the defendant, or one for whose conduct he was legally accountable, caused injury to the resident and took property, a firearm, from the resident. The most serious of the charges is Home Invasion, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Police responded to the apartment on the night of May 16 after receiving reports of a gunshot. Haine’s office has filed a detention petition against the defendant, arguing that he should remain in custody while awaiting trial because he poses a threat to the community. A hearing on the detention petition is pending. The detention petition alleges that Archambault was a guest in the victim’s home but set up the home invasion and robbery with a second participant.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victim of the home invasion struggled with the second participant, during which the second participant suffered a fatal gunshot, according to the detention petition. Haine and Wells said this was not a random act of violence. The investigation was led by Wood River Police Department. Wood River Police received assistance at the scene from East Alton Police, Roxana Police and Hartford Police.

“I commend the Wood River Police and the assisting agencies for their thorough investigation,” Haine said. “Their diligence resulted in these serious charges moving forward.”

Charges were filed on July 26, but remained under seal until the defendant was taken into custody. Archambault was taken into custody on the morning of Friday, Sept. 13, in Tampa, Fla., by the U.S. Marshals Service.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: