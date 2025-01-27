Collinsville Murder Press Conference

EDWARDSVILLE — This is a statement of Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, regarding charges filed in the murder of Portia Rowland:

"This morning my office filed first-degree murder charges against three individuals for the murder of Portia Rowland.

"We believe the evidence at trial will show that this was not a random crime but was a calculated and cold-hearted murder-for-hire scheme based on a personal grievance. As charged, we believe facts at trial will show that: - Gary Johnson, from East St. Louis, shot and killed Portia. - Marty D. Shaw, from Collinsville, was an accomplice to that killing and was the driver. - And Sammy J. Shafer, from Caseyville, solicited and encouraged the killing.

"Gary Johnson had previously been convicted of a murder in 1997, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison."

These charges stem from the outstanding work of the Collinsville Police Department, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and all of the other law enforcement agencies that assisted in this investigation. This case represents the very best of what law enforcement can accomplish through collaboration and the use of both cutting-edge technology and old-fashioned detective work.

"The investigators here unraveled a complex case with lots of moving parts. Their commitment to justice and their tireless efforts resulted in these charges. I would also like to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, who has been working on this case since day one, and the other Assistant State’s Attorneys who work alongside him in our Violent Crimes Unit. Our prayers are with the family and friends of Portia Rowland.

"This was a horrific and deliberate act of violence that has left an indelible mark on our community. Our goal is to send a clear message: those who conspire to commit murder, for any reason, will be caught, and will face severe consequences. We remain steadfast in our mission to protect the people of Madison County and ensure that victims and their loved ones receive the justice they deserve."

Haine continued: "The three defendants will have initial appearances before a judge. Those initial appearances will likely take place tomorrow. In addition, my office has filed Detention Petitions for each individual. If a judge grants our Detention Petitions, the defendants would remain in custody while awaiting trial. Our Detention Petitions argue the defendants pose a threat to others. Hearings on Detention Petitions generally are held within a couple of days of charges being filed, although the defendant can request a continuance."

