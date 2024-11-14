EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine met with representatives from Metro East Every Survivor Counts on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, to discuss the vital services this and other organizationsprovide to survivors of violence. Haine emphasized the importance of community support for such organizations through donations and volunteer opportunities, which are essential for sustaining their work with victims of sexual violence.

“Organizations like Metro East Every Survivor Counts play an invaluable role in our community, and it was a pleasure to meet with them and hear what they do and what they plan to do,” Haine said. “This and other similar organizations completement the efforts of our Victim Advocates at the State’s Attorney’s Office and the ongoing work of our Child Advocacy Center. They go the extra mile to offer survivors of violence a safe space, additional resources, and a broader supportive network to help them regain stability and empowerment. Every donation, no matter the size, and each volunteer hour helps extend their reach and impact.”

Haine had previously met with the representatives from the local chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, who described their ongoing efforts to play a positive role in healing and support for victims of crime. The representatives from Metro East Every Survivor Counts – Pearl Campbell and Hannah Bozorgzadeh – described to Haine and his team how they offer an array of services designed to assist survivors at every stage of recovery. The organization, with offices in Wood River and Belleville, provides medical and legal advocacy and counseling to survivors of sexual violence and prevention education and professional training services to community members/establishments and schools in the Madison and St. Clair County areas.

Information about Metro East Every Survivor Counts, along with ways to support the organization, is available at their website: www.metroeasteverysurvivorcounts.org. During the meeting, representatives from Metro East Every Survivor Counts highlighted their ongoing programs. They also discussed the need for broader community engagement to maintain and expand their offerings.

Joining Haine for the meeting were Assistant State's Attorney Ali Foley, who serves as Chief of the Children's Justice Division at the State's Attorney's Office; Assistant State's Attorney Rebecca Buettner, who is assigned to the Children's Justice Division, and Victim Advocate Maddison Ervin.

“We are blessed that so many caring people in our community continue to step up to assist those impacted by such crime,” Haine said. “Together, we can continue the fight against crime and the fight for justice for victims of that crime.”

