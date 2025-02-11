EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a jury has returned a guilty verdict in the trial of a Troy man charged in the killing of his mother. The jury found Neil Howard, 46, guilty of first-degree murder following a trial that began last week.

The jury found that Howard killed his mother, Norma J. Caraker, 60, by strangling her with a bungee cord in September 2023. The jury deliberated about three hours before returning the verdict. Evidence and testimony presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager and Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Kemper suggested Howard was unhappy about his mother’s dating. The evidence and testimony showed that she was killed shortly after she had a date. Yager, in his closing argument, said Caraker’s dating was making Howard “angrier and angrier and angrier, until he got drunk enough that he couldn’t take it anymore.”

Howard resided in the basement of Caraker’s home on Lower Marine Road. Troy Police responded to the home about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2023, after Howard called 911. He told police he was worried about his mother because she was unresponsive. Officers located Caraker in her bed with a bungee cord still secured around her neck. She was unresponsive and not breathing. Efforts to resuscitate her were not successful. Yager told jurors that Howard “wrapped that cord around her neck and he pulled, until she stopped breathing.”

Haine commended the prosecution team, Troy Police Department, Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services and other agencies that assisted in the response and investigation.

“The careful and meticulous work of the responding officers and investigators allowed our prosecution team to show the jury exactly what happened in the critical timeframe around Norma Caraker’s senseless death. This was a challenging case that relied heavily on scientific and technological evidence,” Haine said. “We continue to hold the family and loved ones of Norma in our prayers.”

Circuit Judge Amy Maher presided at the trial. Howard will be sentenced later, and faces up to 60 years in prison. He will remain in the Madison County Jail while awaiting sentencing.

