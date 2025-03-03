EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced statements on Monday, March 2, 2025, after his office has charged two individuals with firing guns in the direction of a school bus.

Daniel G. Coalan, 18, of Alton was charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (class X felony), one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (class 1 felony), and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Weapons (class 4 felony). The charges allege that he discharged a firearm in the direction of a school bus and in the direction of another person, and unlawfully possessed a 9mm handgun. Also charged in a juvenile case is a 16-year-old male from Wood River.

The juvenile is charged with one count of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (class 1 felony) and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Weapons (class 4 felony). The charges allege that he discharged a firearm in the direction of another person and unlawfully possessed a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 26, after receiving reports of gunfire. At that location, an Alton Community Unit School District 11 bus was dropping off students who attend evening classes. No individuals were struck by gunfire, and the bus itself was not hit.

“The State’s Attorney’s Office is serious about the safety of our schools and our students,” Haine said. “We’ve also taken a no-nonsense approach to young offenders who choose to involve themselves in violence and weapons. The severity of these charges reflects our resolve to hold offenders accountable when their actions threaten student safety.”

Coalan and the juvenile both remained in custody as of Monday afternoon. Haine commended Alton Police Department, which is conducting the investigation. “Chief Jarrett Ford and his department share my commitment to safeguarding our children,” Haine said. “We have a collective responsibility to provide a safe environment where our children can grow and learn without fear.”

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: