Our Daily Show Interview! Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine

ALTON - In a recent interview on Our Daily Show! with Riverbender.com host C.J. Nasello, Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine highlighted the critical role of community involvement in the justice system, urging residents to report criminal activities to law enforcement. Haine's comments come amid ongoing efforts to enhance public safety in Madison County.

During the interview, Haine emphasized the importance of tips from the community, stating, "You have to have trust in the community that it will be reported and successfully prosecuted."

Haine noted that the initial report of a crime is often undervalued but serves as the essential starting point for achieving justice.

Haine referenced a recent case that illustrates the significance of community trust and reporting. He described how a key witness, who was also a nephew of the suspect, felt compelled to come forward after seeing holiday advertisements that emphasized the value of family. This emotional realization led him to report the murder of Katrina Butler to the Pontoon Beach Police Department.

"It took trust for the agency to do something about it," Haine said, explaining how the report initiated an investigation that ultimately resulted in a first-degree murder conviction.

The Katrina Butler murder occurred in 2013.

In October 2024, a jury found Sutton guilty of first-degree murder. Sutton was sentenced for 35 years in prison for the first-degree murder conviction. Again, none of this would have been possible, Haine said, without the nephew, Nathan Beyer, bringing the information forward to authorities.

Haine reiterated the importance of community engagement in ensuring public safety, stating, "If one thing can be done to increase community safety, it is to report crimes." He concluded by urging residents to view reporting as a public service that can lead to successful prosecution and justice for victims and their families.

