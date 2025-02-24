EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine provided a full statement on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, after a defendant has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of two victims, one of whom was the perpetrator’s adoptive father. Bryce V. Andrews, 26, formerly of unincorporated Alton, was found guilty of first-degree murder for fatally stabbing Robert Andrews, 59, and Leonard “Jim” Ebrey, 67, in February 2021.

Robert Andrews was the adoptive father of Bryce Andrews. Ebrey was the legal spouse of Robert Andrews. Haine said the victims were stabbed a combined 115 times. Bryce Andrews will be sentenced later. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, due to being convicted of murdering two victims. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder announced the verdict Monday following a bench trial that took place last week in Circuit Court in Madison County.

The murders were discovered by emergency personnel who responded to a fire at the residence shared by Robert Andrews and Ebrey on Wedgewood Drive in unincorporated Alton. Bryce Andrews was born in 1998 to a drug-addicted mother. He suffered seizures as an infant and was not expected to survive. Robert Andrews took the infant in, nursed him to health and eventually adopted him.

"We continue to hold the family and loved ones of Robert and Leonard in our prayers, and we hope this verdict is a step in their healing process.” The judge rejected a defense request to find the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity. In her closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson, who is Chief of the Criminal Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office, said Bryce Andrews’ actions after the murders show he was not insane at the time. Evidence and testimony showed the defendant tried to dig a grave but the ground was frozen, he doused the bodies with gasoline and started fires in an attempt to cover up the crimes, he fled to St. Louis in his father’s car, he tried to hide the car and remove its license plate, he destroyed his cell phone and he lied to police.

“And when none of his plans worked…when he found himself locked up in a jail cell facing life in prison, he came up with his last and final plan — to claim insanity,” Hudson argued. Hudson described the killings as horrific, noting that Bryce Andrews “broke the tip of his knife off in his own father’s skull.” She added: “He committed one of the most heinous crimes against someone who loved him, who cared for him, who was there to help him — his own dad. He killed his father and stepfather in an incredibly brutal way, and then he took countless steps to cover up what he had done. He ran, he hid, he destroyed evidence, he lied. And despite all of that planning and all of that covering up, he’s here today with another plan, trying to convince you he was insane.”

The case was prosecuted by Hudson, Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda and Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart. Haine commended the work of the prosecution team and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, along with other law enforcement and emergency agencies that assisted in the investigation and response, including Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Sheriff Jeff Connor said:

“We are extremely pleased with the verdict today. I would like to commend the professionals involved in investigating and prosecuting this complex case. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Major Case Squad investigators, went above and beyond to methodically gather the evidence which helped solve this case and help give some closure to the family. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the family and all those who know them.” The judge also found Bryce Andrews guilty of aggravated arson, vehicle theft and concealment of a homicidal death.

