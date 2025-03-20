EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Thursday, March 20, 2025, that his office has filed felony charges against a Missouri man accused of causing serious injuries to a police officer who was struck by the man’s vehicle during a pursuit.

The Brooklyn Police Department officer was attempting to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle when he was struck early Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Haine said he expects evidence to show that the officer suffered a serious injury that nearly severed the officer’s thumb. The defendant, Kendall Brown, 27, of Florissant, Mo., is charged with aggravated battery (Class 1 felony), aggravated battery (Class 3 felony), and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (Class 4 felony). The charges allege that, while attempting to flee from police, his vehicle struck Brooklyn Officer Josh Dallas, causing great bodily harm to the officer.

The most serious of the charges, the Class 1 felony, is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

“The actions alleged in this case are a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day to protect our communities,” Haine said. “Let me be clear: If you engage in unlawful activity and injure a law enforcement officer, you will be held accountable. That type of behavior is an attack on the very fabric of our public safety.”

The pursuit began when a Brooklyn officer attempted to make a traffic stop. Haine said he expects the evidence to show that, as Officer Dallas attempted to deploy a spike strip on Illinois Route 3 near Venice, the motorist veered toward the officer, striking the officer’s leg and hand, and running over his foot.

The high-speed pursuit continued across the McKinley Bridge. Brown was taken into custody after his vehicle crashed at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in Missouri. Haine’s office has filed a Detention Petition, arguing the defendant should remain in custody while awaiting trial because he poses a threat to the community. Officer Dallas was released from the hospital on Sunday after receiving treatment.

In 2023, Haine’s office secured a sentence of life in prison, plus 13 years, for a defendant who struck and killed Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce during a pursuit across the McKinley Bridge. Officer Pierce was struck while attempting to deploy spike strips.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

