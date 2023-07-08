EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced he has charged a 32-year-old man with felony sexual exploitation of a child and disorderly conduct in connection with the man’s actions at a water park.

The charges filed Friday by Haine’s office allege that, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, Chad A. Green engaged in an act of masturbation while in the presence of children at Collinsville Aqua Park. Bail for Green, a resident of Madison, was set at $50,000 by Associate Judge Ryan Jumper.

Green remained in custody as of Friday afternoon. The judge also granted a prosecution request that, in the event, Green is released on bond, Green is prohibited from having contact with anyone younger than 18. Collinsville Police Department is conducting the investigation.

The case is assigned to Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, head of the Children’s Justice Division. Haine asked that anyone with information about this defendant or this case contact Collinsville Police at (618) 344-2131 or their local police department.

The charge of sexual exploitation of a child, which is the more serious of the two, is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison. This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

