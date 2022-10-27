Listen to the story

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Thursday filed felony theft charges against the treasurer of a local softball organization. Heather S. Sullivan, 37, of Roodhouse, is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch.

The theft is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1, 2021, and March 7, 2022.

Associate Judge Janet Heflin set the defendant’s bail at $80,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

The case was investigated by Glen Carbon Police and Assistant State’s Attorney Bruce Reppert.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.