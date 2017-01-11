SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Illinois Senate approved term limits for both the Senate President and the Minority leader of the chamber on Thursday.

State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton), who supported the action, said this is a common-sense step to take that places additional checks to ensure democracy is working for the people of Illinois.

“I think it is important to have measures in place to ensure no one person presides over the chamber for too long,” Haine said. “Legislative leaders have significant autonomy over what happens in the legislature, and to ensure that person remains accountable to the state, that role should come with limits. I strongly hope the House will follow suit with similar action.”

The measure is imposed by Senate Rule, which has the effect of law in the Senate. Future attempts to alter term limits would require a public vote by the Senate.

The adoption of the rule is effective immediately and limits senate leadership to five two-year terms, or 10 years. It does not have to go to the House or the governor for approval.

