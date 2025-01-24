EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a man who attacked a librarian has been convicted and sentenced to the maximum term of five years in prison.

Terrell E. Porter, 46, of Alton received the sentence after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated battery. The charge, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Article continues after sponsor message

Porter pleaded guilty to punching a librarian at Hayner Public Library in Alton on Oct. 10, 2024. Porter was taken into custody near the library by Alton Police Department officers who responded to a report of a librarian being punched.

There was no known motive for the attack. Porter had been the subject of recent misdemeanor complaints in the area for disorderly conduct and trespassing. He has previous felony convictions for drug offenses in 2003, 2009 and 2022, as well as damaging government property in 2024 and violating an order of protection in 2024.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a public servant, committed by a perpetrator with an extensive history of causing trouble in our community,” Haine said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies across Madison County are firm in our resolve to keep our communities safe.” The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Gina McNabnay and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager.

More like this: