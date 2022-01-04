Haine Announces Charges Against Lovett for 2021 Murder Cases

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that Larry Lovett, 39, of Madison, was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in two 2021 killings.

Lovett has been charged two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm for the August 2, 2021 murder of Ahmaad Nunley. He has also been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and the unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for the December 7, 2021 murder of Andre Hutson.

On August 2, 2021, Nunley was discovered in the early-morning hours at the intersection of Highway 3 and Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City. He and another victim had been shot multiple times, and were taken to a St. Louis hospital, where Nunley died from his injuries. Two other individuals, Mantia Johnson and Clyde Leonard, have been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm for their alleged roles in Nunley’s murder.

On December 7, Madison Police responded to reports of gunfire on Wayne Lanter Avenue and pronounced Hutson dead at the scene. William Jenkins has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for his alleged role in the murder.

“Violent criminals must be stopped,” said Haine. “The State’s Attorney’s Office continues to focus on combatting violent crime and keeping relentless pressure on those who sow fear and death in Madison County. Thanks to excellent police work, we have charged the defendant in the murders of Ahmaad Nunley and Andre Hutson. The Major Case Squad, Granite City Police Department and Madison Police Department deserve special praise here for their dogged determination in these investigations.”

Lovett was apprehended in St. Louis County, Mo., and is awaiting extradition to the Madison County Jail. He is being held on $5 million bond for Nunley’s murder and $3 million bond for Hutson’s murder, as set by Madison County Associate Judge Ron Slemer.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

