EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison County jury found William Jenkins, 45, of Madison, guilty of first-degree murder with a firearm for the killing of Andre Hutson in December 2021. The jury also returned a guilty verdict on attempted armed robbery. Jenkins now faces between 39 and 90 years in prison. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

On December 7, Madison Police responded to reports of gunfire on Wayne Lanter Avenue and pronounced Hutson dead at the scene. William Jenkins was charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery for Hutson’s murder. Larry Lovett has also been charged with Hutson’s murder, and his trial is set for December.

"We are glad that with this murder conviction a violent criminal is taken off the streets,” said Haine. “The victim’s family is in our prayers today as they continue to mourn the loss of a friend and family member.”

Haine also praised the speed with which the case developed: “Swift and effective justice is key to making our community safer. Here, only seven months elapsed between the murder and this trial and full conviction. We will continue to push cases ahead as swiftly as possible to obtain justice for victims.”

Haine also extends his appreciation to all those involved. “This conviction was accomplished because of excellent police work by the Major Case Squad. In addition, thank you to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Granite City Police Department, Illinois State Police, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison Police Department, and many other responding units for their hard work. Finally, I wish to thank truly excellent prosecution work from Assistant State’s Attorneys Morgan Hudson and Mike Stewart.”

The first-degree murder charge is a Class M felony and carries a sentence of 35 to 75 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections due to a firearm enhancement. Attempted armed robbery, a Class 1 felony, and carries a sentence of 4 to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Judge Neil Schroeder presided over the trial. Sentencing will be set at a future date.

