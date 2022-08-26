EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday afternoon that a jury found Mantia Johnson, 35, of Granite City, guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Ahmaad Nunley on August 2, 2021. The jury also found Johnson guilty of attempted murder for the simultaneous shooting of Shamyia Seay and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Haine said: “This highway shooting and murder were truly terrible. We are happy the jury agreed and convicted Mantia Johnson. Now, the victims' families can begin to gain closure after their pain and loss."

On August 2, 2021, police and emergency personnel responded to a shooting on Illinois Route 3, where one car had shot numerous rounds into another while driving. Nunley, who was in the victim’s car and had been shot multiple times, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, succumbing to his injuries.

Seay was also in the victim’s car and shot multiple times but recovered from her wounds and was one of many witnesses to testify at the trial for the prosecution.

Prosecutors were able to utilize extensive digital proof, including cell phone evidence, cell tower triangulation, and commercial/residential video evidence, to prove that Mantia Johnson had committed these crimes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Haine continued: "Our trial team of Lauren Maricle and Ryan Kemper should be proud of their outstanding efforts to bring this complicated case to a successful conclusion."

The state's attorney said others should be recognized, including all the involved law enforcement agencies. He cited the Granite City Police Department and Major Case Squad for their thorough detective work and the U.S. Marshal's office for locating and returning Johnson to face his crimes in Madison County.

The first-degree murder charge is a Class M felony and carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Attempted murder is a Class X felony and can result in 6 to 30 years in IDOC.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 Felony and can result in 4 to 15 years in IDOC.

Judge Kyle Napp presided over the trial. Sentencing will be set at a future date.

More like this: