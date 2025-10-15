EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that an Alton man has been convicted of residential arson, aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated domestic battery.

The defendant, 30-year-old Larry D. Greer Jr., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for residential arson, two years in prison for aggravated animal cruelty and 5 years in prison for aggravated domestic battery.

The sentences are to be served concurrently. Greer pleaded guilty to setting fire to a residence in the 100 block of Northmoor Place in East Alton on June 29, 2025, resulting in substantial damage to the home. The fire also caused the death of a cat, named Gracie, that was inside the home.

An ex-wife of Greer resided at the home; she was not home at the time of the fire. Greer also pleaded guilty to choking a family or household member on Sept. 14, 2024, in Alton.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Cara Mellan, who is assigned to the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at the State’s Attorney’s Office. The cases were investigated by East Alton Police Department, Alton Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

