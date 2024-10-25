EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Belleville man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a Collinsville man. This marks two murder convictions obtained this week in Madison County. Carlos G. Mosley, 24, received a sentence of 25 years after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing Tyrese L. Owens, 21.

Mosley is required to serve 100 percent of his sentence under Illinois law. "We continue to pray for Tyrese Owens and his grieving family, and hope this first-degree murder conviction brings them some measure of closure and justice,” Haine said. "We are grateful to the Collinsville Police, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, and all the law enforcement officers who helped bring Mr. Mosley to justice.” The victim was found unresponsive in a ditch near his residence on Loop Street in Collinsville on the morning of Nov. 8, 2023.

An investigation revealed that Mosley and a co-defendant tracked the victim via a phone. In the early hours of the morning, Mosley and the co-defendant went to the victim’s apartment complex but initially were unable to locate him. They returned about 8 a.m. and slashed a tire on Owens' truck, prompting him to exit his apartment. When Owens came outside, he was attacked with a knife. Owens succumbed to his injuries at the scene. After the murder, Mosley and the co-defendant fled to Belleville.

Police apprehended Mosley at an apartment, after he attempted to evade arrest by jumping from the back of the apartment’s deck and fleeing on foot. The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager and Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda. The defendant pleaded guilty as jury selection was set to begin for a trial.

“This case shows the importance of pushing cases to trial,” Haine said, “since it was only literally at the start of the trial – for which our team had prepped extensively and was ready to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt – that the Defendant chose to change his plea to guilty to this first-degree murder charge. I would like to commend the trial team of Luke Yager and Audrey Paula for their extensive work on this case, which has taken this dangerous criminal off the streets for decades.” Charges against the co-defendant remain pending.

