EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Tuesday that a man who fatally stabbed two victims, including the man’s adoptive father, has been sentenced to two terms of natural life in prison.

Bryce V. Andrews, 26, formerly of unincorporated Alton, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the murder of his adoptive father, Robert Andrews, 59. Bryce Andrews also was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Leonard “Jim” Ebrey, who was the legal spouse of Robert Andrews. In addition, Bryce Andrews was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated arson and five years in prison for concealment of a homicidal death. Under Illinois law, those four sentences must be served consecutively, or back-to-back.

“The family and loved ones of Robert and Leonard remain in our prayers,” Haine said. “While no sentence can undo the pain caused, we hope today is a step toward healing and accountability.”

In February, following a trial, Bryce Andrews was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated arson and concealment of a homicidal death in connection with the stabbing deaths in February 2021 of Robert Andrews and Ebrey. The victims were stabbed a combined 115 times.

The murders were discovered by emergency personnel who responded to a fire at the residence shared by Robert Andrews and Ebrey on Wedgewood Drive in unincorporated Alton. Evidence and testimony showed that Bryce Andrews committed the stabbings and then set fires at the home before fleeing to St. Louis.

Bryce Andrews was born in 1998 to a drug-addicted mother. He suffered seizures as an infant and was not expected to survive. Robert Andrews took the infant in, nursed him to health and eventually adopted him. Bryce Andrews moved back in with the victims shortly before the murders, because he needed a place to reside.

Article continues after sponsor message

At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson, Chief of the Criminal Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office, asked Associate Judge Neil Schroeder to impose the consecutive life sentences. Hudson argued that Bryce Andrews was a “manipulator” who murdered the victims “in a terrible, brutal way.”

Linda Ebrey, a sister-in-law of the decedents, gave a victim-impact statement, calling the victims “fantastic guys” who were willing to help anyone.

“We miss them terribly,” Linda Ebrey told the Court. “The hurt and pain will never go away. May God heal the hearts of all affected by this senseless crime.”

Bryce Andrews, when given an opportunity to make a statement to the Court before sentencing, declined.

The case was prosecuted by Hudson, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Stewart and Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda.

Haine commended the work of the prosecution team and Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which led the investigation, along with other law enforcement and emergency agencies that assisted in the investigation and response, including Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

“This case is another textbook example of excellent police work, which in turn allowed our prosecution team to present to the Court a complete account of what happened,” Haine said.

More like this: