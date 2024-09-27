EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that his office has filed felony charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment against an Edwardsville man. Misdemeanor charges of child endangerment also have been filed against the defendant’s spouse.

Thomas M. Hatley, 46, of Edwardsville has been charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery (class 2 felony), three counts of Aggravated Battery (class 3 felony) and four counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (class A misdemeanor).

The charges allege that Hatley committed batteries against two 12-year-olds and a person who is older than 60. The charges also allege that his actions endangered the 12-year-olds and two other children: a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old.

Hatley’s spouse, Ha T. Hatley, 37, also of Edwardsville, has been charged with four counts of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child (class A misdemeanor).

The charges against her allege that she caused or permitted the four children to be placed in circumstances that endangered their life or health. Both defendants were taken into custody Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. Haine’s office has filed a detention petition asking that Thomas Hatley remain in custody until trial, arguing that his release would pose a threat to the safety of others.

A hearing on the detention petition is pending. The case was investigated by Edwardsville Police Department, with assistance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. The case is assigned to the Children’s Justice Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

This charge and the statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty

