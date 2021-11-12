EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine made an announcement today that Deven Brazier, 28, of Alton, has been charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The victim was 8 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.

In May, Brazier was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The alleged victim, in this case, was 11 months old.

Haine said the charges announced today are the result of a separate investigation conducted by the East Alton Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

These charges are Class X felonies, and if Brazier is convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child against two victims, he will face a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.

Haine thanked the Alton Police Department, East Alton Police Department, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Foley for their excellent work in these cases. Brazier remains in custody at the Madison County Jail, where he has been held since May.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: