EDWARDSVILLE — A teen who was charged as an adult has been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in Venice, according to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. Haine announced the conviction and sentence Wednesday for Russean K. Hollis, 17, of Granite City.

Hollis was charged in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Tashay Mathis, 42, on June 25, 2022. Hollis was 16 at the time but charged as an adult.

“It’s disturbing to see young people engaging in any type of violence, let alone violence of this magnitude,” Haine said. “I hope this conviction and sentence send a message that offenders of any age who choose to take part in this type of activity will be held accountable in Madison County. For the family and loved ones of Mr. Mathis, nothing can undo their suffering, but I hope the swift resolution of this case brings them a measure of closure.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The motive for the shooting was unclear. Mathis was outside with a large group in the area of Sixth Street and Broadway when Hollis discharged his firearm in their direction, fatally striking Mathis.

Haine commended Illinois State Police, Venice Police, the United States Marshals Service and Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Kemper of the Violent Crime Unit for their diligent work on the case.

Under Illinois law, any prison sentence above 40 years on a juvenile offender is considered a de facto life sentence, often serving as a legal cap to the total term that can be imposed.

More like this: