EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced today that a Madison man has received a 30-year prison sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder. Chauncy D. Lucas Jr., 24, received the sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Tyrone Williams, 20.

The shooting happened May 10, 2023, in the area of Rock Springs Drive in Alton. Alton Police responded to a report of a shooting and located the victim, who later died at a St. Louis hospital.

“Our prayers remain with the family and loved ones of Tyrone Williams,” Haine said. “Our hope is that this conviction and sentence can begin to offer them closure.” The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Yager, who is assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit at the State’s Attorney’s Office, and Assistant State’s Attorney Gina McNabnay. Haine commended Alton Police Department, which led the investigation, with assistance from Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.

“The solid work of the Alton Police Department resulted in the prompt identification and apprehension of this defendant. Their investigation paved the way for the successful prosecution of this case,” Haine said. The investigation showed that Lucas thought Williams had stolen from him. Lucas got a ride from Madison to Alton, confronted Williams outside a home and fired multiple shots from a handgun. Lucas then got back into the car and rode back to Madison.

A second handgun was found at the scene, beside the victim. The investigation also resulted in a charge of obstructing justice filed against a second defendant, Darryck T. Lewis, 25, of Glen Carbon, who is accused of providing false information to investigators regarding his whereabouts on the day of the shooting. His case remains pending

