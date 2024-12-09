EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine announced today that an Alton man has received an 18-year prison sentence for trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and body armor.

Cody J. Elfgen, 36, received the sentence Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, after pleading guilty to charges of Methamphetamine Trafficking and Unlawful Possession of Weapons By a Felon. Elfgen pleaded guilty to bringing 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine into Illinois from Missouri on July 16, 2024, and being in possession of a 9mm handgun and body armor.

"Those who choose to traffic in meth and other dangerous drugs should take note of the swift resolution of this case and the stiff sentence. Police and prosecutors in Madison County are serious about keeping our communities safe and keeping these scourges out of our neighborhoods,” Haine said.

In addition to the prison term, Elfgen must forfeit $2,641 that was seized during a police search of his residence on July 16, 2024. Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda, who prosecuted the case, along with the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, including: East Alton Police Department, Alton Police Department, Wood River Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to a Detention Petition filed by Haine’s office, Elgen was the subject of a narcotics investigation led by East Alton Police. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence, where 139 grams of meth and a firearm were found inside a safe. Officers located three additional firearms inside the residence, along with 50 capsules of fentanyl and body armor.

