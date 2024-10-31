EDWARDSVILLE — A former teacher has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing three students, according to Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. Danielle C. Fischer, 32, of Edwardsville, received the sentence on Tuesday after pleading guilty to three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Fischer admitted to the abuse of three victims that occurred between May and June of 2021 while she was employed at Roxana High School.

The investigation was conducted by the Edwardsville Police Department, with assistance from the Roxana Police Department and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Ali Foley, Chief of the Children’s Justice Division at the State’s Attorney’s Office, and Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Buettner.

“This sentence should serve as a warning to those who use their positions of authority to prey upon our youths,” Haine said. “This defendant will now serve many years in prison for these crimes, and of course, will never again hold the privilege of being a teacher.”

