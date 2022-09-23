EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Rotary Club has chosen to honor Edwardsville High School student Hailey Yeager with the Student of the Month Award for the month of September. Hailey Yeager was nominated by Medical Occupations teacher Jennifer Weller of Edwardsville High School.

Hailey is the daughter of Heather and Ryan Yeager. She has a high fascination in the medical field and has been chosen to be a Medical Explorer. In this role, she has shadowed medical professionals such as nurses and chiropractors, witnessed an emergency evacuation, and learned several surgical procedures. Hailey is also involved in many other extra-curricular activities including Medical Club and the Thirst Project, which is a nonprofit organization focused on providing wells in Africa.

In the future, Hailey hopes to pursue a career in the medical field and plans to attend the SIUE School of Nursing to obtain an associate’s degree in Nursing. From there, Hailey will study part time for her bachelor’s degree in Nursing while getting at least one year of experience in clinical training. Ultimately, her goal is to become a CRNA.

In her free time, Hailey enjoys reading and painting. She also values maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enjoys walking, jogging, and weightlifting.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month September through April. Each May, Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the $1,500 Edwardsville EHS Rotary Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the Edwardsville Rotary Club has given out over $35,000 in scholarships to date.

