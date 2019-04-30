EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - The Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy, and Alhambra areas were hit hard by hail when a supercell moved through the area around 3:10 to 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s Doug Tilly said the super cell produced up to 2-inch golf ball sized hail during that part of the storm that went through the area.

“Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Hamel and near the Troy area was hit the hardest of anyone in the region at that time,” Tilly said. “We haven’t had any reports of structural damage yet, but it for sure hit something. The highest winds we saw at that point were 25-30 mph. We are fortunate the winds weren’t higher during that time, but the hail there was the largest we have seen.”

Hail of that size happens when the stone is thrown up in the thunderstorm as temps change at the higher atmospheric levels, Tilly said.

Hail forms when thunderstorm updrafts are strong enough to carry water droplets well above the freezing level. This freezing process forms a hailstone, which can grow as additional water freezes onto it. Eventually, the hailstone becomes too heavy for the updrafts to support it and it falls to the ground.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Hail can obviously damage cars and houses,” Tilly said.

Homeowners and those with vehicles parked outside in those areas should assess them and make sure the hail did not cause damages.

The Illinois State Police in Collinsville said the heavy rain in the Metro area has made for treacherous travel.

“If you have to drive, please slow down and give the car in front of you extra room,” the State Police said in a release.

More like this: