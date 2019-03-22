Listen to the story

ALTON 12, ROXANA 0: Emma Kiger was one-for-four with five RBIs, Ashlyn Betz went two-for-three with three RBIs, Tami Wong was three-for-four and Alysia Haegele two-for-two in Alton’s win over Roxana.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abigail Stahlhut had the only hit on the day for the Shells.

Haegele got the win in a complete game for the Redbirds.

Alton is now 3-1, while Roxana falls to 4-2.