Name: Hadley Rae Dale

Parents: Kelly and Travis Dale of Bethalto

Birth weight: 6 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:25 PM

Date: 2/16/2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Emileigh Dale (6)

Grandparents: Susan and Joe Urban, Steve McReynolds, Larry and Sandra Kenshalo

