GRANITE CITY – Today, Joe Hackler, candidate for State Representative in the 112th district, announced his endorsement from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police. As Democrats cast votes to make our communities less safe, supporting law enforcement and first responders is more critical than ever before. With this key endorsement, police voiced their support for Hackler as the candidate to represent them in Springfield.

“I am honored to have the support of our policemen and women and will fight every day to support them as they keep our communities safe,” said Hackler. “As crime skyrockets, I will continue to stand with law enforcement and take down the Democrats’ radical pro-criminal, anti-police agenda.”

About the Fraternal Order of Police

Article continues after sponsor message

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. With a proud tradition of officers representing officers, the FOP is the country's most respected and most recognized police organization. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second-largest State Lodge, proudly representing more than 33,000 active duty and retired police officers – more than 10 percent of all FOP members nationwide.

About Joe Hackler

A 30-year-old husband and father, Joe is a communications and marketing professional and is a proud University of Illinois alum. He and his wife, Amanda, and their newborn daughter reside in a 120-year-old home in Granite City, where they both serve as high school youth leaders at their church and where Joe serves on the local planning commission. For more information on Joe Hackler’s campaign, visit JoeHackler.com.

More like this: