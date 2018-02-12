ST. LOUIS – The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis is proud to announce that they will be supporting local non-profit organization Safe Connections through the months of February and March starting Mon., February 12.

The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis’ program, Margs for a Mission, selects local charities every other month. Safe Connections is the first charity chosen for 2018.

Each Monday during the months of February and March, the program will raise funds by donating $1 for every margarita sale and $5 for every margarita pitcher sale. All proceeds will be given to Safe Connections.

“Safe Connections is deeply grateful to be the beneficiary of Hacienda’s Margs for a Mission program in February and March,” said Susan Kidder, Executive Director of Safe Connections. “All contributions will support Safe Connections’ mission of preventing and ending domestic and sexual violence through our free 24-hour crisis helpline, therapy services, and prevention education programs. Safe Connections is thankful for local companies like Hacienda who do so much to strengthen our community.”

Formed in 1976, Safe Connections is a local non-profit organization that’s dedicated to reducing the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, counseling, crisis intervention, and support services.

Beginning as a grassroots domestic violence crisis hotline, Safe Connections quickly realized that abuse victims needed counseling services to care for their needs and help them heal. Through their own research in 1988, the organization discovered how to help break the cycle of violence: reaching out to youth. Since then, they developed and introduced a violence prevention curriculum called Project HART (Healthy Alternatives for Relationships among Teens), which is included in schools across the metropolitan region.

Safe Connections offers hope for those who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence in their lives. Their Crisis Helpline is available at all times with an actual person available on the other line to help callers. They also provide education, crisis intervention, and counseling, which positively impact families and the St. Louis community at large. It isn’t unusual to see their educators visiting local schools and colleges and sharing skills for keeping relationships free from control and abuse as well.

Because of their best practice standards covering governance, human resources, financial management, and program services, Safe Connections is the only domestic violence and sexual assault counseling and prevention agency in St. Louis to be accredited by the Council on Accreditation. They are also a member of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance and uphold a top rating with the United Way of Greater St. Louis. Additionally, they have received countless awards and recognitions, including the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award, Charity Navigator 4 Star Rating, and many others.

In total, Safe Connections helps between 15,000 and 20,000 people in the community each year.

“By far, the most gratifying thing that we do is helping survivors rebuild and reclaim their lives after abuse,” said Dani Smith, Events and Communications Manager for Safe Connections.” We are so excited to be partnering with The Hacienda Foundation for Margs for a Mission!”

To learn more about The Hacienda Foundation of St. Louis, please visit www.haciendafoundationstl.org.

For more information regarding Safe Connections, please visit www.safeconnections.org.

