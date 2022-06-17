O'FALLON, IL. - On Wednesday, July 15th at 6 pm O’Fallon Area Chapter of Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity hosted their first fundraiser since the pandemic. The evening featured entertainment by The Twilight Band, an abundance of hors d’oeuvres, and summer wine tastes supplied by Birch Market. The program began with Dave Snyder, O’Fallon Area Chapter Chair, welcoming guests to the O’Fallon Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station.

Following the welcome, Karen Sheesley (Chair, Family Selection & Services Committee) and Linda Kahley (Member, Family Selection & Services) elaborated on the chapter's progress over the years.

The O’Fallon Chapter has provided homes to six single-mother families, soon to be eight with the two new builds beginning on Booster Rd., and approximately 21 children. These opportunities have changed the lives of each of the mothers and their children by setting a solid foundation for stability and giving children the security needed to live an empowering and fruitful life. As you follow families through their journey you will see children that have grown up to go to college and some that serve as volunteers with the organization on new builds today. Household incomes have increased for all six families with many of these mothers receiving promotions following the purchase of their homes.

Mike Needles, President - CA Jones, is leading the build for the two homes this year on Booster Rd. CA Jones has a passion for helping the community and values the work they do with Habitat for Humanity by helping families find stabilized housing. Mike reflects, “We’ve got to see how a home transforms a family. Not just for today, but for generations to come.”

“Our loyal supporters, donors, and community are what makes this work possible,” says Dave Snyder. Dave goes on to celebrate the work done by the board, the community, and long-time loyal donors Corky & Dorcas Cecil.

Corky began the fundraising by proposing up to a $20,000 match on donations throughout the evening. Corky explains, “Each home gives a family the ability to work their way into a home without a large mortgage.” If the family keeps their house for 25 years, then they own it, and the loan is interest-free. Corky believes in community, to the extent that he was recently able to tap into his network to find short-term living accommodations for a family awaiting the building completion of their home. Corky says, “The power of community helps people feel like they belong. If we all come together and help a family find stable housing, then we are setting them up for success now and later in life.”

Habitat for Humanity selects families based on need, ability to pay, and willingness to partner. Each family must provide 200 hours of labor to build their new home, and their household income must cover taxes, insurance, and mortgage, and complete classes on how to manage a home and how to manage finances, as well as any additional requirements. Generally, families are paying less for their homes with Habitat for Humanity than they are paying for rent.

If you would like to make an impact on the lives of families in our community and help create better outcomes for children by providing stabilized housing, then you may donate through the link below.

O'Fallon Area Habitat for Humanity - Donate (ofallonhabitat.org)

