ALTON - Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a Disco Bingo at 7 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Julia's Banquet Hall in East Alton.

After gathering feedback from last year's Disco Bingo, the fundraising committee is eager to present some of the changes that will be coming to this year's event.

The Alton Area Habitat for Humanity is one of six active chapters operating under the Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity Affiliate and is 100 percent volunteer operated meaning every donation is able to stay in the area to be used locally.

Over the last five years the Alton chapter has been able to put four families in homes. The organization offers home ownership opportunities for families who are unable to be obtain conventional financing. In most cases prospective Habitat homeowners make an affordable down payment and additionally contribute 350 to 400 hours of "sweat equity" helping with the construction of their home or someone else's home.

Since the homes are built on donated land the cost of material, labor and mortgage payments are able to be kept affordable.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cost for Disco Bingo is $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door which includes beer, soda, six bingo cards, glow hat and a glow dauber. Six additional bingo cards can be purchased for $5.

The evening will include over $1,000 in cash and prizes as well as 50/50 and basket raffles.

For reservations call Tammy Emery at 812-228-8833 or purchase tickets in advance at Woodforest Bank in Godfrey Walmart.

Players must be 18 or older to attend.

Anyone interested in volunteer with the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity can email altonhabitatinfo@gmail.com, call 314-467-8879 or visit their Facebook.

More like this: