(Busch Stadium) Earlier in the day, Jedd Gyorko shared there wasn’t any extra motivation facing the San Diego Padres, his former team.

“It’s always good to see those guys, see how they’re doing but once the game starts, you throw it all out the window and try to win the game,” he said.

And that he did as Gyorko went 3 for 3 at the plate–including a solo homerun to go back-to-back following Randal Grichuk. He also scored a pair of runs as the St. Louis Cardinals won 10-2.

“Obviously, you don’t want to go out there and press just because of who you’re playing against,” Gyorko pointed out. “It’s really just another game. We need to start playing better ball at home and it could all start with this series here.”

Tonight marked the third consecutive game Gyorko had gone yard against his former team and he is now batting .643 (9-14) with 5 RBIs in the three games against San Diego.

As a team, the Cardinals have now hit at least one home run in nine straight games–their longest streak since homering in 11 straight during May of 2009.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI