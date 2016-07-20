(Busch Stadium) The Jedd Gyorko Experience continued on Wednesday evening against the San Diego Padres as the St. Louis Cardinals infielder burned his old team for a 3-4 performance at the plate, including yet another home run.

“Obviously, it feels great–more importantly, getting two wins today,” downplayed Gyorko of his exploits. “That’s what we really needed. Pitching staff did great, we scored what three and four and win both games–that’s pretty impressive what those guys went out and did.”

In his five games against the Padres this season, Gyorko has six home runs and is batting .619 (13-21) against his former teammates.

“Just a couple good games,” said Gyorko. “Hopefully, just keep it going and try to stay locked in as long as I can.”

Gyorko has also tied a Cardinals team record last reached by Albert Pujols with a homer in five straight games against San Diego and is one shy of the Major League mark of six, set by Barry Bonds and Chipper Jones.

EXTRA VEL-OH

–Reliever Seung Hwan Oh closed out both games of the doubleheader for St. Louis today, the first time in his professional career of doing so.

In his second outing, the right-hander hit 96 and 97mph on the radar gun–his highest velocities of the season.

“Maybe the machine had a problem, over-heated,” joked Oh.

“I didn’t realize anything different going in,” he continued through translator Eugene Koo. “In the second game, I tried to focus a little bit more. The result was all right…I was happy.”

Even with the double appearances, Oh expects to be able to pitch again tomorrow.

Oh is the first Cardinals reliever since Jason Isringhausen in 2004 to record the save in both games of a double-header.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI