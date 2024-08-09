Gurgone, Hayes and Johns Work Showcased: Trio Will Have Displays At Edwardsville Art Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - These are another of a series of profiles on artists who will have art displayed at the Edwardsville Art Fair in City Park Sept. 27-29, 2024. Artist #1 Artist Name: Rhonda Gurgone Artist Medium: Jewelry Artist Statement: "I believe that jewelry we wear should not only look beautiful but also tell a story. The antique buttons I use in my pieces are selected for their unique design and historical significance. My goal is to create jewelry that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also meaningful and sentimental." Artist #2 Article continues after sponsor message Artist Name: Kara Hayes Artist Medium: Jewelry Artist Statement: "I am a dual artist. I seamlessly blend the elegance of precious metals with the luminosity of fused glass to craft captivating jewelry. Through meticulous techniques and passion for innovation, each piece I create is imbued with beauty. My ultimate goal as an artist is for my creations to resonate with the souls of others and to activate an emotion deep within." Artist #3 Artist Name: Carleen Johns Artist Medium: Jewelry Artist Statement: "I make one-of-a-kind sterling silver jewelry that features stones that I cut and polish. I start with raw materials, preferably a stone I found or a slab of stone purchased from an independent miner. After making several sketches, I choose a design I like and then cut, manipulate, and solder silver sheet, wire, and strips to make a finished piece." Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending