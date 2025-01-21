COLLINSVILLE — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning in Collinsville.

Police responded to the area for gunshots being heard in the area and found Portia L. Rowland, 32, fatally shot near a garage in the 1300 block of Olive Street in Collinsville shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

More than 30 investigators from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are currently involved in the investigation.

Collinsville Police emphasized there is no indication of an active threat to the community at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Tips can be reported by calling 618-344-2131 Ext. 5924 or through Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).