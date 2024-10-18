Alton Seach Warrant Video

ALTON — Alton Police are investigating a series of incidents that began early Thursday morning, October 17, 2024, when officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Coronado Drive at approximately 2:01 a.m. in response to reports of a suspect possibly attempting to force open a door of a residence.

Shortly after that, a second report indicated that a door had indeed been forced open at a home in the 3700 block of Berkeley Avenue. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

As officers gathered information, they developed a description of a possible suspect vehicle and the suspect involved. An officer soon spotted a vehicle matching the description in the vicinity and initiated a stop. However, the driver and passenger fled the scene before the stop could be completed. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until both suspects exited and fled on foot.

During the foot chase, one of the suspects discharged a firearm, but, thankfully, no injuries were reported among officers or bystanders. Officers did not return fire during the incident.

In the early morning hours following the events, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 3800 block of Horn Avenue as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to contact the Alton Police Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505 ext 634.

