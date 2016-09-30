ALTON - An ambulance was called by workers at the Alton Casey's on Fosterberg Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening to assist a man with a gunshot wound, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

"He walked in covered in blood - an apparent gunshot victim," Simmons said. "He told an employee he needs an ambulance. He said he was up the road trying to buy or sell a vehicle on Craigslist."

The alleged Craigslist transaction gone wrong may have occurred near where Fosterberg Road meets I-255 said Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, who is assisting with the case.

Dixon confirmed the details given by Simmons, but said he could add no further comment due to the case being an on-going investigation. Simmons said there were conflicting reports about what may have actually occurred.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital where he still remains in stable condition. Neither Dixon or Simmons commented on any possible suspect(s) at this time.

